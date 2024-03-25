Next Article

The trainee doctors have been protesting for over a month

South Korean medical professors join trainee doctors' strike against government

By Snehadri Sarkar 02:25 pm Mar 25, 202402:25 pm

What's the story Medical professors in South Korea have allegedly decided to cut back on their practice hours to align themselves with trainee doctors who have been on a strike for over a month. To recall, the trainees have been protesting a government plan to increase medical school admissions. President of Korea's Medical Professors Association Kim Chang-soo has expressed concern about the increasing medical school admissions, saying it would negatively impact medical education and potentially trigger the collapse of the country's healthcare system.

Government concern

Chang-soo voices concern against government

To express their solidarity with the strike, the professors plan to limit outpatient treatment and concentrate solely on emergency and critically ill patients. Some professors may even tender their resignations if punitive actions against trainee doctors are enforced. "If the punishment against trainee doctors is implemented, the medical professors' voluntary resignation will proceed forth, and our professors will inevitably be even more willing to resign," said Kim Chang-soo.

Government's move

Government's strategy to tackle doctor shortage amid protests

The South Korean government reportedly intends to increase the annual intake of students into medical schools starting from 2025. This is viewed as an essential measure to counteract a shortage of doctors in one of the world's most rapidly aging societies. However, critics contend that enhancing the working conditions for trainee doctors should be addressed first. Despite ongoing strikes, President Yoon Suk Yeol allegedly remains determined to push forward with the admissions plan.

President's plan

President calls for flexibility amid medical strike

The South Korean president has called on Prime Minister Han Duk Soo to adopt more "flexible measures" in handling the current strike by trainee doctors. He has directed PM Duk Soo to form a "constructive consultative body" to engage with medical professionals. Despite these appeals for flexibility, the government has warned of suspending the licenses of striking doctors and further intensifying tensions within South Korea's healthcare sector.