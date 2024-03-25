Next Article

Kate Middleton receives heartfelt message from young cancer survivor

By Tanvi Gupta 01:35 pm Mar 25, 202401:35 pm

What's the story Eight-year-old Mila Sneddon, a cancer survivor, has publicly voiced her support for Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, who recently revealed her cancer diagnosis. In a conversation with The Mirror, Sneddon drew from her own experience battling leukemia in 2021 to offer encouragement to Middleton. "She will be brave because I was, and she will fight it like I did," the young girl confidently stated.

How did they meet?

Friendship between Sneddon and Middleton started in 2020

Sneddon first encountered Middleton at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland in May 2021. However, their friendship had its roots in 2020 when Sneddon took part in Middleton's Hold Still photography project. At the time, Sneddon was receiving chemotherapy for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and was isolated from her family due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This shared experience helped establish a bond between the young girl and the princess.

Connection

Sneddon and Middleton stayed connected throughout the treatment

Per reports, throughout Sneddon's treatment, she and Middleton kept in touch through phone calls. The girl even took part in a Christmas carol concert organized by the princess at Westminster Abbey in December 2021. Meanwhile, when Middleton celebrated her birthday in January 2022, Sneddon posted birthday wishes on social media, to which the princess responded with a heartfelt "Thank you Mila!"

Insights

Middleton's diagnosis aligned with Sneddon's remission anniversary

The little girl was diagnosed with leukemia at the tender age of four and was declared cancer-free two years ago. Intriguingly, the news of Middleton's cancer diagnosis coincided with Sneddon's second remission anniversary. Sneddon's mother Lynda told the outlet, "Mila turned to me and told me she wanted to make and send [Kate] a card." "Kate showed Mila such compassion and care both during and post-treatment...so it's been very emotional to see she is now facing her own health struggles."

Statement

Sneddon's mother expressed support for the royal family

Lynda also expressed her solidarity with the princess during the same interview. "[Kate] is a mom, a wife, she is young, beautiful, athletic and she is facing this. It shows cancer doesn't discriminate, it can affect anyone at any time. We wish her a peaceful and speedy recovery," she told the outlet. Lynda further extended support in a post she shared on X/Twitter, writing, "We extend our love, and well wishes to William, George, Charlotte, and Louis."

Diagnosis

Meanwhile, Middleton recently disclosed her cancer diagnosis in a video

Meanwhile, in her video message on Friday, Middleton shared that she received her cancer diagnosis following post-operative tests after her abdominal surgery in January. This announcement put to rest all speculation about her absence since her last appearance in December on Christmas. Initially thought to be a non-cancerous procedure, the post-operative tests revealed the presence of cancer, although the specific type remains undisclosed. Middleton is currently undergoing treatment for the condition.