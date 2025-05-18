Gaza's last public hospitals shut down amid Israeli bombings
What's the story
Gaza's health ministry has announced that all public hospitals in northern Gaza are now "out of service" after the Israeli military laid siege to the Indonesian hospital.
The Indonesian hospital was the last functioning public hospital in the region.
The health ministry accused Israel of intensifying its siege with heavy fire around the hospital, preventing patients, medical staff and supplies from reaching it.
Healthcare collapse
Gaza's healthcare system crippled by Israeli bombings
The healthcare system in Gaza has been crippled by repeated Israeli bombings on hospitals. The Kamal Adwan and Beit Hanoun hospitals were also shut down last year due to Israeli strikes.
The blockade on aid supplies has further worsened the situation, leading to widespread hunger in the region.
Israel blames Hamas for this hunger crisis.
Deadly strikes
Recent Israeli airstrikes kill over 100 Palestinians
Recent Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 100 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip, according to Reuters, which quoted local authorities.
Khalil Al-Deqran, a spokesperson for Gaza's health ministry, said, "Complete families were wiped off the civil registration record by Israeli bombardment."
The strikes come as Egypt and Qatar, backed by the United States, have started indirect ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas.
Escalating conflict
Israel intensifies strikes, prepares for ground offensive
Israel has intensified its strikes on the Gaza Strip since Thursday, killing hundreds of Palestinians.
These strikes are part of preparations for a new ground offensive to achieve "operational control" in parts of the enclave.
One strike hit a tent encampment in Khan Younis, killing women and children and wounding dozens.
Hamas has condemned this strike as a "new brutal crime" and blamed the US administration for escalating tensions.