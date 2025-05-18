Suicide bomber kills 10 at army recruitment drive in Mogadishu
What's the story
A suicide bombing at the Damanyo military base in Mogadishu, Somalia, killed at least 10 people on Sunday.
The attack took place as young recruits were lining up to register for the military.
Witnesses described a chaotic scene with dozens of abandoned shoes visible at the site.
Witness reports
Eyewitness accounts detail chaotic scene at military base
A military captain, Suleiman, narrated the incident, saying he saw a man alight from a speeding tuk-tuk and detonate explosives in the queue.
"I saw 10 people dead, including recruits and passers-by," he said.
Another witness, Abdisalan Mohamed, recalled seeing hundreds of teenagers before the blast.
"Abruptly, a deafening blast occurred," he said, adding that they were engulfed in thick smoke.
Aftermath actions
Medical response and security measures after bombing
Medical staff at a nearby military hospital confirmed they received 30 injured victims from the blast, six of whom died on arrival.
Government forces quickly cordoned off the area to prevent further attacks.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for this attack, but it comes after Colonel Abdirahmaan Hujaale was assassinated in the Hiiran region on Saturday.
Security history
Previous attacks and ongoing security concerns in Somalia
The Sunday attack mirrors a similar incident in 2023 when a suicide bomber killed 25 soldiers at the Jale Siyad base, opposite the Damanyo facility.
There are growing concerns over al-Shabaab militants infiltrating the government and security forces.
The situation remains tense as investigations continue into this latest bombing incident in Mogadishu.