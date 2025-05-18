Pope Leo XIV urges unity, to continue Pope Francis's legacy
What's the story
Pope Leo XIV was officially installed as the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church on Sunday.
The ceremony took place in St Peter's Square, where he called for "unity" in a divided Church and vowed not to rule like "an autocrat."
The new pope is a Chicago-born former missionary with Peruvian citizenship, making him claimable by both countries as their first pope.
New leadership
Pope Leo XIV's election and inauguration
Pope Leo XIV, elected on May 8 after a brief conclave, succeeded Pope Francis, who died on April 21.
Robert Prevost, his name before he took up Leo, was relatively unknown on the world stage and only became a cardinal two years ago. He was elected pope on May 8 after a conclave of cardinals that lasted barely 24 hours.
The ceremony was attended by world leaders, including United States Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Papal message
Pope Leo XIV's address and symbolism of his papacy
In his sermon, Pope Leo XIV promised to preserve the Church's heritage while looking to the future.
He emphasized unity and harmony, repeating these words several times in his address.
The pope also received two symbolic items during the ceremony: a pallium representing his role as a shepherd and a "fisherman's ring" symbolizing St Peter, the first pope.
Social focus
Pope Leo XIV's commitment to social issues
Pope Leo XIV also committed to continuing Pope Francis's work on social issues like poverty and environmental protection.
He said he would not shy away from modern challenges as the leader of 1.4 billion Roman Catholics worldwide.
The new pope's installation marks a new chapter for the Catholic Church, with his emphasis on unity and service setting the tone for his papacy.