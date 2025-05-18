Pilot locked out, co-pilot unconscious—How Lufthansa flight avoided disaster
What's the story
On February 17, 2024, a Lufthansa Airbus A321 flying from Frankfurt to Seville experienced a harrowing incident when it flew without a conscious pilot for about 10 minutes.
The co-pilot had fainted, and the captain was locked out of the cockpit, leaving only the autopilot to keep the aircraft steady.
The flight carried 199 passengers and six crew members on board.
Emergency situation
Captain locked out, co-pilot unconscious
The incident started when the captain left the cockpit to use the restroom.
During this time, the co-pilot lost consciousness due to a seizure.
The captain was locked out of the cockpit and couldn't get back in despite several attempts with standard and emergency door codes.
Crisis averted
Autopilot system prevents potential disaster
During this critical time, the plane's autopilot system took over and kept the flight on a steady course.
The cockpit voice recorder picked up strange sounds indicating a medical emergency and also recorded the co-pilot's involuntary movements while he remained unconscious.
Eventually, the co-pilot partially regained consciousness and was able to unlock the door, allowing the captain to return and take control of the aircraft.
Information
Flight diverted to Madrid, co-pilot hospitalized
After the incident, the flight was diverted to Madrid, where it landed safely. The co-pilot was immediately hospitalized for medical evaluation and treatment. Investigators later found that he had suffered a seizure due to an undiagnosed neurological condition.