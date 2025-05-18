Pakistan announces global outreach against 'Operation Sindoor,' Bilawal to lead
What's the story
Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has been appointed to lead a diplomatic mission in response to India's Operation Sindoor.
The move comes hours after India announced its own seven-member delegation for global outreach.
India's Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs revealed that senior political leaders, including Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor and NCP MP Supriya Sule, will head all-party delegations to key foreign governments.
Diplomatic outreach
India's diplomatic delegation and Pakistan's response
Tharoor will lead a team to the United States, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, and Colombia. Meanwhile, Sule will visit Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa.
Other members of the Indian delegation include Kanimozhi from DMK, Sanjay Jha from JDU, Ravi Shankar Prasad from BJP, Baijayant Panda from BJD, and Shrikant Shinde from Shiv Sena (UBT).
In response to this development, Bilawal took to the social media platform X to confirm his appointment by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Peace mission
Bilawal accepts responsibility for Pakistan's international peace mission
He wrote, "I was contacted earlier today by Prime Minister [Shehbaz Sharif], who requested that I lead a delegation to present Pakistan's case for peace on the international stage."
"I am honored to accept this responsibility and remain committed to serving Pakistan in these challenging times," he added.
According to The News International, Pakistan has formed a high-level committee under Bilawal's leadership.
Committee formation
Pakistan's high-level committee aims for regional peace
The committee includes former ministers Khurram Dastgir Khan and Hina Rabbani Khar, along with former foreign secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani.
The Pakistani side claims that Bilawal's delegation will advocate for regional peace globally.
Islamabad's move is being seen as an attempt to control the narrative internationally and counter that of India.