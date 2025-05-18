What's the story

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has been appointed to lead a diplomatic mission in response to India's Operation Sindoor.

The move comes hours after India announced its own seven-member delegation for global outreach.

India's Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs revealed that senior political leaders, including Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor and NCP MP Supriya Sule, will head all-party delegations to key foreign governments.