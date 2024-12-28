Taliban launches retaliatory attacks on Pakistan, Kabul reports
Afghanistan's Taliban forces have reportedly launched attacks at several places in Pakistan. The Kabul Defence Ministry announced the action, apparently in retaliation to recent Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory. The ministry didn't directly name Pakistan but referred to the strikes as happening "beyond the 'hypothetical line,'" a term Afghan authorities use for the disputed border with Pakistan.
Disputed Durand Line fuels cross-border tensions
Ministry spokesman Enayatullah Khowarazmi clarified the location of the strikes, stating, "We do not consider it to be the territory of Pakistan, therefore, we cannot confirm the territory, but it was on the other side of the hypothetical line." The term 'hypothetical line' refers to the Durand Line, a border established by British colonial authorities in the 19th century. This boundary has been a longstanding point of contention between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Pakistan's airstrikes in Afghanistan spark retaliation
The latest escalation comes after Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan's Paktika province reportedly killed at least 46 people, including women and children. Afghan authorities condemned the strikes as a violation of international principles and warned of retaliation. The Pakistani military targeted suspected hideouts of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an Islamist militant group with roots along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.
TTP: The militant group at the heart of the conflict
Formed in 2007, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is believed to have between 30,000 and 35,000 members. It aims to overthrow Pakistan's government and create an emirate according to its interpretation of Islamic law. The group has been associated with several attacks in Pakistan, including high-profile ones such as the shooting of Malala Yousafzai, who survived the attack.
Kabul condemns Pakistan's airstrikes as violation of principles
The Afghan Defence Ministry accused Pakistan of targeting civilians during its airstrikes, calling them "a brutal act against all international principles." In light of these actions, Kabul summoned Pakistan's head of mission to deliver a formal protest note. Amid the escalating tensions, Afghan officials reiterated their right to defend their territory.