Kerala CM's office and residence, Kochi airport receive bomb threat
What's the story
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office and official residence (Cliff House) in Thiruvananthapuram have received a bomb threat.
Following the threat, the Kerala Police cordoned off the areas and deployed bomb squads to search all the premises.
A thorough search is on with sniffer dogs and special teams.
No explosives have yet been found at either place.
Airport threat
Kochi airport also targeted with bomb threat
In a separate incident, Kochi International Airport also received a bomb threat today.
The warning was issued via email to pro@cial.aero at 07:53am from the email ID achimuthu_ahmed_shankar@outlook.com.
The message claimed that an "RDX-based explosive device has been clandestinely planted at the CIAL! Evacuate all by 2 PM!"
This prompted immediate action from the airport's Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) and led to heightened security measures being implemented.
Response
Security measures and complaints filed
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) conducted anti-sabotage checks at all terminals, while state police did the same at the city side.
Airlines were advised to strengthen security for all southern flights after the threat.
Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has filed a complaint with the state police and alerted all stakeholders about the incidents.