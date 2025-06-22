Nothing's Phone (3), Headphone (1) launching soon: Expected price, specs

Nothing is set to launch its next flagship smartphone, the Phone (3), on July 1. The event has created a lot of excitement in the tech community. The Phone (3) promises a unique design and powerful performance. Along with it, Nothing will also launch its first over-ear headphones, Headphone (1). This marks the company's entry into a new product category, which is dominated by popular brands like Sony , Bose, Sennheiser , among others.

Design changes Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset to power the device The upcoming Phone (3) will be a major upgrade over its predecessor, but it won't have the brand's signature Glyph interface. Instead, it will debut a new "Glyph Matrix" interface, featuring a dot-matrix display located at the top-right corner on the rear. The new model is said to sport a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will use Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, promising solid performance and gaming capabilities, along with smooth AI processing.

Camera specs All 50MP cameras and a big battery The camera setup on the Phone (3) is tipped to be an all 50MP affair. It will sport a 50MP (OIS) main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide shooter, a 50MP (OIS) telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP selfie camera. The phone might be backed by a 5,150mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging. Since it's a flagship device, wireless and reverse wireless charging are also expected.

Pricing details Phone (3) may cost around ₹60,000 While the official pricing will be revealed at launch, it is rumored that the Phone (3) could cost around ₹60,000 in India. This would put it in the upper-midrange to entry-premium segment, making it the brand's most expensive product yet. The phone will go on sale in India via Flipkart after its official launch.