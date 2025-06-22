Nothing's Phone (3), Headphone (1) launching soon: Expected price, specs
What's the story
Nothing is set to launch its next flagship smartphone, the Phone (3), on July 1. The event has created a lot of excitement in the tech community. The Phone (3) promises a unique design and powerful performance. Along with it, Nothing will also launch its first over-ear headphones, Headphone (1). This marks the company's entry into a new product category, which is dominated by popular brands like Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, among others.
Design changes
Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset to power the device
The upcoming Phone (3) will be a major upgrade over its predecessor, but it won't have the brand's signature Glyph interface. Instead, it will debut a new "Glyph Matrix" interface, featuring a dot-matrix display located at the top-right corner on the rear. The new model is said to sport a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will use Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, promising solid performance and gaming capabilities, along with smooth AI processing.
Camera specs
All 50MP cameras and a big battery
The camera setup on the Phone (3) is tipped to be an all 50MP affair. It will sport a 50MP (OIS) main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide shooter, a 50MP (OIS) telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP selfie camera. The phone might be backed by a 5,150mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging. Since it's a flagship device, wireless and reverse wireless charging are also expected.
Pricing details
Phone (3) may cost around ₹60,000
While the official pricing will be revealed at launch, it is rumored that the Phone (3) could cost around ₹60,000 in India. This would put it in the upper-midrange to entry-premium segment, making it the brand's most expensive product yet. The phone will go on sale in India via Flipkart after its official launch.
Audio expansion
Nothing's entry into the audio space
Alongside its flagship device, Nothing is launching its first over-ear headphones, the Headphone (1). The leaked images show how the company is bringing its signature design language to this new product. The Headphone (1) will also support wired connections for Hi-res and Lossless codecs. It is expected to be priced at around $300 (around ₹26,000), putting it in the premium audio category.