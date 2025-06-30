The move comes after complaints about repetitive songs

You can now personalize genre of Spotify's 'Discover Weekly' playlist

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:39 pm Jun 30, 202507:39 pm

What's the story

Spotify is introducing new personalization features for its popular 'Discover Weekly' playlist. The update will add genre buttons such as pop, R&B, and funk at the top of the playlist. This way, users can specify their musical preferences and get more of what they love. The move comes after complaints about repetitive songs in these playlists and inaccurate genre classifications by Spotify's algorithms.