You can now personalize genre of Spotify's 'Discover Weekly' playlist
What's the story
Spotify is introducing new personalization features for its popular 'Discover Weekly' playlist. The update will add genre buttons such as pop, R&B, and funk at the top of the playlist. This way, users can specify their musical preferences and get more of what they love. The move comes after complaints about repetitive songs in these playlists and inaccurate genre classifications by Spotify's algorithms.
Playlist revolution
Discover Weekly playlist has been streamed 100B times
The Discover Weekly playlist has been a major player in Spotify's offerings, with songs on it being streamed over 100 billion times. The playlist, created by Spotify's algorithms, was designed to introduce users to new music they would enjoy based on their listening habits. However, recent complaints about repetitive song selections and genre misclassifications have prompted the company to update its genre accuracy and recommendation algorithm.
User-centric approach
Focus on hyper-personalization
Spotify has always focused on personalization, making its offerings more user-centric. The company has launched features like an AI-backed "DJ," an AI text-to-playlist builder tool, and even a fake AI podcast with hosts discussing users' listening habits. These innovations show that Spotify is committed to hyper-personalization and is aware of user dissatisfaction with its current offerings.