How to create custom templates in Google Workspace

Creating custom templates in Google Workspace apps can simplify your workflow and keep your documents/spreadsheets/presentations consistent. By creating templates that are designed according to your requirements, you save time on the same old tasks and look professional. In this guide, we'll show you how to create custom templates in Google Docs , Sheets, and Slides. Here are practical tips for each app to boost your productivity.

Docs Templates Setting up templates in Google Docs To create a template in Google Docs, design a document with the layout and formatting you want. Once you are satisfied with the design, save it as a template by storing it in a shared folder or using an add-on that supports template creation. This way, you can ensure easy access for future use, while maintaining uniformity across all the documents.

Sheets templates Designing custom Sheets templates In Google Sheets, start by preparing your spreadsheet with required formulas, data validation rules, and formatting styles. Save this configuration as a template by placing it in an easily accessible location or using some add-on designed for templates. This way, you can quickly create new spreadsheets without having to redo complex configurations every time.

Slides templates Crafting presentation templates in Slides For crafting Google Slides presentations, start by designing slides with consistent themes and layouts. They should match your unique presentation style. Choose to save these carefully designed slides as a master template. This can either be done directly within the app or with the help of third-party tools designed for simplifying template management. Either way, you'll have ready-to-use slide designs at your disposal. It promotes visual consistency across different presentations.