You could soon switch between multiple accounts on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is working on a new facility that will allow users to manage multiple accounts within the same app. The capability, still under development, was spotted in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS (25.19.10.74). The feature would be very useful for those who have more than one phone number and do not want to use WhatsApp Business for a secondary account.

Feature details Why you might need this feature The multi-account feature would let users add a second WhatsApp account from the app settings. This way, they could switch between accounts on the same device without needing WhatsApp Business. Each account would have its own notifications, settings, and chat history, clearly separating the personal and professional use. Users could add a second account by either registering with a new phone number or linking an existing one via QR code.

User experience How switching between accounts will work WhatsApp is also working on a feature for easy account switching. This will be available from a new section showing all the accounts registered in the app directly in the settings page. The same section will also let users add a new account without losing data from existing ones. When an account different from the currently active one is selected, WhatsApp will instantly switch to that account, loading its specific chat history and settings/preferences.