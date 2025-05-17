WhatsApp now lets you generate profile pictures using AI
What's the story
WhatsApp has released a new iOS update via the TestFlight beta Program, bumping the version number to 25.16.10.70.
The latest update brings an interesting feature that lets users create AI-generated profile pictures and group icons.
The feature is being rolled out to select testers at the moment, and it's expected to reach more users over the coming days.
Feature details
A unique feature for WhatsApp users
With the new feature, you can generate unique profile pictures just by entering a text prompt describing the image you want.
Unlike traditional options that depend on existing photos, this one generates custom images based on what you describe.
This opens up new avenues for personal expression, allowing you to create avatars, artistic illustrations, or themed visuals reflecting your personality or mood.
Usage instructions
How to use the new feature?
To use the AI-generated photo feature, users will have to go to their app settings and attempt to update their profile picture.
There, they'll find an option for creating an AI-generated photo, letting them design a unique avatar or illustration without having an existing image.
For group icons, users will have to open the group info screen and tap on the option to modify the group icon.
Here, they can generate a new image by describing their desired theme/concept.
User benefits
A solution for privacy concerns
The AI-generated profile images provide a new option for users who don't have a proper photo for their personal profile.
This includes those worried about privacy, not having a recent picture they like, or just wanting something more creative.
For group chats, the feature is especially useful as it lets users create icons that perfectly match the group's theme without having an existing image.
Rollout strategy
Gradual rollout of AI-powered image generation feature
Notably, the AI-powered image generation feature is not limited to beta testers.
Even some users installing the latest stable versions of WhatsApp for iOS directly from the App Store have reported seeing this option.
This suggests that WhatsApp is slowly expanding the availability of the feature to a wider audience, including regular users, as part of a broader rollout strategy.