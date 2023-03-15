Sports

All England Open 2023: Kidambi Srikanth beats Toma Junior Popov

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 15, 2023

Srikanth now has a 2-1 lead over Popov

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth beat Toma Junior Popov in the men's singles Round of 32 at the 2023 All England Open on Wednesday. Kidambi lost the first game 19-21 but scripted a comeback thereafter to win 21-14 and 21-5. The former will lock horns with Kodai Naraoka in the next match. Notably, they are yet to face each other. Here are further details.

Srikanth now has a 2-1 lead over Popov on the BWF Tour. Before this match, they met at the BWF World Tour Finals in 2021 where Srikanth won 21-14 21-16. Earlier that year, Popov won the first-ever encounter between the two, at the Orleans Masters.

What about other results?

Earlier in the day, India's star shuttler PV Sindhu was knocked out of the All England Open 2023. Playing her opening contest in the Round of 32, Sindhu faced a defeat in straight games versus China's Zhang Yi Man. Zhang beat Sindhu 21-17, 21-11 and now owns a 2-1 win-loss record over her. Meanwhile, India's HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen entered the second round.