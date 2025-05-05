What's the story

Jensen Huang, the co-founder and CEO of NVIDIA, has received his first salary hike in a decade.

As per an SEC filing reported by CNBC, Huang's total compensation for 2025 has now hit $49.9 million.

This includes a 49% hike in his base salary to $1.5 million, a 50% hike in variable cash to $1 million, and stock awards worth $38.8 million.