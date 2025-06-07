What's the story

Speculation is rife about a possible political alliance between estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray in Maharashtra.

The development comes as the state gears up for its civic polls, likely to be held around October-November 2025.

Uddhav, who heads Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), hinted at the possibility of an alliance with Raj's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).