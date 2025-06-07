Maharashtra: Uddhav hints at possible alliance with Raj Thackeray
What's the story
Speculation is rife about a possible political alliance between estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray in Maharashtra.
The development comes as the state gears up for its civic polls, likely to be held around October-November 2025.
Uddhav, who heads Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), hinted at the possibility of an alliance with Raj's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).
Political history
Background of the split
The MNS was founded by Raj in 2006 after a split from the original Shiv Sena. Both parties have since faced electoral hurdles.
Recently, there have been signs of a possible reconciliation between the two cousins, with insiders hinting at a potential political handshake, according to Livemint.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also hinted at possible phone calls between the cousins but didn't elaborate further on their discussions.
Reconciliation talks
'Alliances should be built through direct conversations': Amit Thackeray
The speculation of an alliance was further fueled by recent statements from both leaders.
Raj said uniting for the sake of "Marathi manoos" (Marathi-speaking people) was not difficult, while Uddhav stressed he was willing to put aside trivial disputes.
Meanwhile, Amit Thackeray, Raj's son, said, "Alliances aren't formed through media sound bites or newspaper headlines. Direct dialogue is necessary."
Alliance doubts
Questions raised about Shiv Sena (UBT)'s future with MVA
The possible alliance has raised questions about Shiv Sena (UBT)'s future with Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), its current opposition front against the ruling Mahayuti coalition.
BJP MLA Pravin Darekar expressed skepticism over the feasibility of an alliance due to differing political views within their families.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare suggested that if both brothers unite and leave their current alliances, they wouldn't need a third party.
Political impact
Uddhav assures any developments will be communicated directly
As the speculation continues, Uddhav assured that any developments would be communicated directly.
The potential alliance between the Thackeray cousins could significantly reshape Maharashtra's political landscape. However, both camps insist that no formal discussions have been initiated yet.
Local leaders from both parties have shown a willingness to collaborate if talks progress further.