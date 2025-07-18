Emma Watson's most iconic roles that defined her career

From romances to action dramas, Emma Watson has enthralled audiences with her stunning performances. The illustrious career of the talented actor started when she was a child and has only grown better with time. A master of her craft, Watson has played some unforgettable characters that changed the face of cinema. Here are five iconic roles that showcase her talent and contribution to films.

Wizarding World 'Harry Potter' series: Hermione Granger Watson's role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise is probably her most iconic one. She started as a little girl and made the smart and brave Hermione character come alive. Across eight films, Watson's performance grew with the character, displaying depth and maturity. The franchise not only made her a brilliant actor but also a cultural phenomenon across the globe.

Enchanted Tale 'Beauty and the Beast': Belle Disney's live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast saw Watson as Belle. Her portrayal was lauded for giving strength and independence to the classic character. It was not only a commercial success but also a critical darling, grossing over $1 billion worldwide. Watson's performance added more layers to Belle's personality without straying too far from the beloved original tale.

Coming-of-age drama 'The Perks of Being a Wallflower': Sam In The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Watson played Sam, an empathetic high school senior who befriends an introverted freshman. This was the role that allowed Watson to step away from fantasy genres into more grounded storytelling. Her performance was lauded for its authenticity and emotional depth, contributing significantly to the film's exploration of adolescence and friendship.

Classic adaptation 'Little Women': Meg March Watson played Meg March in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Little Women. As a part of an illustrious cast, she lent warmth and realism to Meg's character—a loving sister trying to find her way through societal expectations of post-Civil War America. The movie received critical acclaim for offering a fresh take on Louisa May Alcott's novel while staying faithful to its source material.