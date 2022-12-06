Sports

FIFA World Cup: Samuel Eto'o attacks fan outside Stadium 974

Samuel Eto'o was involved in an altercation with a fan outside Stadium 974 (Source: Twitter/@SamuelEtoo)

In a shocking development, former Cameroon captain Samuel Eto'o was filmed kicking a fan outside Stadium 974 following the round-of-16 fixture between Brazil and South Korea at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Eto'o, the Cameroon Football Federation president, was involved in an altercation before he launched a knee at the fan. The 41-year-old is one of FIFA's goodwill ambassadors at the Qatar World Cup.

One of the greatest African footballers

Eto'o had an illustrious career while playing for European giants like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Chelsea. He is a four-time Champions League winner, having scored 371 goals in his club career. He is Cameroon's record goal-scorer in international football (56). He has won the Africa Cup of Nations twice (2000 and 2002). Eto'o also won the Olympic gold medal in 2000.

Cameroon bow out of group stage in 2022 WC

Cameroon were clubbed alongside Switzerland, Serbia, and five-time winners Brazil in Group G. They suffered a 0-1 defeat to Switzerland before playing an enthralling 3-3 draw against Serbia. Cameroon stunned Brazil 1-0 in their final group stage fixture to finish third in the standings, above Serbia. Cameroon (W1 D1 L1) netted four goals and conceded as many to conclude their campaign.