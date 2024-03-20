Next Article

'Ae Watan Mere Watan,' 'Lootere': New OTT releases this week

What's the story The third week of March is packed with a variety of new movies and shows across multiple OTT platforms. The lineup includes everything from historical biographical dramas to adrenaline-fueled thrillers, ensuring a complete entertainment package. Whether you're into mystery, action, comedy, suspense, or drama, these new titles on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, and others have got you covered.

'X-Men '97,' 'Sand Land: The Series,' 'Palm Royale'

The week started strong with Prime Video's show Dinner Party Diaries with Jose Andres, where celebrities cook Spanish dishes while sharing their stories. On Wednesday, X-Men '97 arrives—a superhero drama about mutants saving the world on Disney+ Hotstar along with Sand Land: The Series, an anime series based on Akira Toriyama's renowned manga. Meanwhile, Apple TV+ will also premiere its miniseries Palm Royale inspired by Juliet McDaniel's novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie.

'3 Body Problem,' 'Road House'

On Thursday, Netflix will drop the hotly-anticipated sci-fi series 3 Body Problem, a series based on Liu Cixin's The Three-Body Problem novels. This marks the second live-action adaptation following the 2023 Chinese television series. Separately, you can enjoy Road House on Prime Video, set to be released on Thursday. Interestingly, 35 years later, a remake of the 1989 cult classic is ready in which Jake Gyllenhaal takes on the role of Elwood Dalton—an ex-UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) fighter turned bouncer.

'Ae Watan Mere Watan,' 'Lootere'

Mark your calendars, as on Thursday, Ae Watan Mere Watan—a historical biographical drama—premieres on Prime Video. It follows the inspiring story of Usha Mehta (Sara Ali Khan), who started an underground radio station for unity in 1942. Then, Hansal Mehta's Lootere is premiering this Friday. It is based on the true events of an Indian ship hijacked by pirates in Somali waters. This edge-of-the-seat thriller stars Deepak Tijori, Rajat Kapoor, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Amruta Khanvilkar.

'Shirley,' 'Lojja'

On Friday, Netflix will bring Shirley, a biographical drama directed by John Ridley, chronicling the groundbreaking presidential campaign of Shirley Chisholm (portrayed by Regina King), the first Black congresswoman in US history. Concluding this list is Hoichoi's Bengali-language drama Lojja. It is a series that delves into societal norms, with a hard-hitting narrative led by Priyanka Sarkar, Anujoy Chattopadhyay, Srija Halum, and Indrasish Ray.