How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for July 1

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 01, 2022, 10:34 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX offers free goodies within the game (Photo credit: Garena)

The multiplayer battle royale game, Free Fire MAX, has recently gained popularity in India. The game is available for free on eligible Android smartphones. It provides several in-app offerings which can be purchased via real transactions or free of cost through redeemable codes. The goodies help players to elevate their performance within the game and achieve higher rankings. Take a look at today's codes.

Context Why does this story matter?

Garena had introduced Free Fire MAX as a high-resolution version of Free Fire back in September 2021.

The game has attracted people with its improved graphics, survival modes, and exploration tactics.

In order to keep the gaming experience fresh and enticing, the developers consistently provide alphanumeric codes with which players can unlock game items like characters, weapons, skins, and more.

Details Codes are allowed to be redeemed only once

There is no limit to how many alphanumeric codes players can redeem, but each code can be claimed by a player only once at a time. For today i.e. July 1, the 12-digit codes of Free Fire MAX can help the players win diamonds, costumes, royale vouchers, and more. Players can redeem these codes by submitting them on the Free Fire's Rewards Redemption site.

Codes Here are the redeemable codes for July 1

The list of below-mentioned redeemable codes can be redeemed only by the players using Indian servers. FV89-SB54-IH9Y, R65T-DF32-GV12, DB09-WJ34-J5T6, YM75-HO5B-I8UV FX7B-S8NE-JU94, R8FG-VBN3-MDJR, 2K56-TYIH-48B7, UY16-VD5S-7WR3 F4GR-5HTG-JHIB, 8U7V-Y6T5-SRFW, V3BG-4RHN-5TJY, KHIN-87B6-VT5D

Instructions How to redeem the alphanumeric codes?

Visit the game's rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Use your registered social media account like Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK to log in. Copy the codes and submit them on the website and confirm your actions. In case of successful redemption, you will get notified and the rewards will be available in your in-game mail section within 24 hours.