Make delicious sauces at home with jackfruit seeds
What's the story
We often tend to ignore jackfruit seeds, but they can actually turn your everyday dishes into something exquisite. The seeds are packed with nutrients, and can be incorporated into delicious sauces to make your meals flavorful and rich. By learning to make homemade sauces from jackfruit seeds, you can broaden your cooking skills and wow your family and friends with exotic flavors.
Roasting technique
Roasted jackfruit seed sauce
Roasting jackfruit seeds enhances their nutty flavor, making them a perfect base for a savory sauce. Start by boiling the seeds until soft and roast them in an oven until golden brown. Blend the roasted seeds with garlic, olive oil, and lemon juice for a creamy sauce that goes perfectly with pasta or grilled vegetables.
Spice infusion
Spicy jackfruit seed dip
For those who like a bit of heat, a spicy jackfruit seed dip would be just perfect. After boiling the seeds, blend them with chili peppers, cumin powder, and lime juice. This dip is just perfect as an accompaniment to snacks or as a spread on sandwiches for an added kick.
Sweetening method
Sweet jackfruit seed puree
Transform jackfruit seeds into a sweet puree by mixing boiled seeds with honey or maple syrup and vanilla extract. This puree can be used as a topping for pancakes or waffles, or even as a filling for pastries. The natural sweetness of the jackfruit seed complements desserts beautifully.
Herbal blend
Herb-infused jackfruit seed sauce
Blend boiled jackfruit seeds with fresh herbs such as basil or cilantro, along with olive oil and vinegar, to create an herb-infused sauce. This versatile sauce can be drizzled over salads or used as a marinade for tofu dishes. The herbal notes provide freshness that enhances any meal.