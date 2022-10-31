Auto

BUGATTI CHIRON hits 400-unit production milestone, 100 more to go

BUGATTI CHIRON hits 400-unit production milestone, 100 more to go

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 31, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

BUGATTI CHIRON has a top speed of 440km/h (Photo credit: BUGATTI)

French automaker BUGATTI has reached a significant production milestone for the CHIRON. The brand has rolled out 400 units of the hypercar, with just 100 more to go before it retires. The coupe's celebratory 400th unit is in the Super Sport trim and features a carbon fiber body finished in a shade of tinted dark green. It is powered by an 8.0-liter W16 engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

The CHIRON is the fastest and most powerful production hypercar in BUGATTI's history. The car was showcased in 2016 and is a successor to the legendary Veyron.

The French automaker has limited the production of the CHIRON line-up to just 500 units globally.

The four-wheeler is handcrafted by a team of 20 highly skilled mechanics and craftspeople and comprises 1,800 separate components.

Exteriors The hypercar has forged aluminum wheels and active aero elements

The BUGATTI CHIRON has a stunning look and flaunts a muscular hood, active aero vents on the front fenders, sleek LED headlights with square DRLs, a signature BUGATTI grille, a sloping roofline, and wide air dams. The coupe is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and forged aluminum wheels. Connected LED taillights, quad exhaust tips, and a retractable wing are available at the rear.

Information It is backed by an 8.0-liter W16 engine

The CHIRON is powered by an 8.0-liter, quad-turbocharged, W16 engine that is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The mill churns out 1,577hp of maximum power and 1,600Nm of peak torque. The coupe has a top speed of 440km/h.

Interiors The celebratory unit flaunts Green and Beluga Black upholstery

On the inside, the celebratory BUGATTI CHIRON has a sporty yet luxurious two-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery on the dashboard, center console, door panels, bucket seats, and multifunctional steering wheel. It features automatic climate control, a glass roof, black anodized interior elements, and a digital instrument cluster. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and traction control.

Information BUGATTI CHIRON: Pricing

In the US, the BUGATTI CHIRON will set you back by $3,300,000 (approximately Rs. 27.15 crore) for the standard model and $3,900,000 (roughly Rs. 32.09 crore) for the range-topping Super Sport variant. Only 100 more units of the hypercar will now be made.