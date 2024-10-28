Summarize Simplifying... In short The re-release of the romantic comedy 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' has impressively hit the ₹100.35 crore mark worldwide, despite limited screens and minimal social media promotion.

However, it faces competition from Diwali 2024 releases like 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', which could impact its box office performance.

The film's success hinges on its ability to maintain momentum once the wave of new releases subsides. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' re-releases in theaters

'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' re-release hits ₹100cr mark globally

By Tanvi Gupta 02:38 pm Oct 28, 202402:38 pm

What's the story Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's iconic romantic comedy Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani has been re-released in theaters after 15 years. However, even after all these years, the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial continues to draw crowds. In its opening weekend of re-release, the film reportedly earned a respectable ₹60 lakh, a remarkable feat for a movie that is over a decade old.

Release challenges

'APKGK' faced limited release and promotion

The re-release of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani was restricted to select screens and depended on low-key social media promotion. Even with these limitations, the film's overall box office collection has now crossed ₹100.35 crore worldwide. The achievement comes after a record-breaking debut theatrical run where it earned over ₹99.75 crore globally, produced by Ramesh Taurani of Tips Industries Ltd.

Box office battle

'APKGK' faces competition from Diwali 2024 releases

The re-released film will likely face stiff competition from Diwali 2024 releases, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The success of the new films could affect Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani's box office performance. However, it could sustain a reduced screen count and gain momentum once the wave of new releases dies down. APKGK—a romantic comedy—tells the story of a carefree young man who falls in love with a Christian girl. This leads to a series of humorous events.