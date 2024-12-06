Summarize Simplifying... In short Baba Vanga's 2024 predictions seem to be coming true, with a global economic crisis hitting the UK and Japan, and 2024 set to be the warmest year on record.

What's the story Baba Vanga, the blind Bulgarian mystic famous for her accurate predictions, had made a number of prophecies for the year 2024. Vanga's foresight has been compared to Nostradamus's and has been the talk of the town since World War II. She had accurately predicted events like the Kursk submarine sinking in 2001 and the 9/11 attacks. Though she passed away in 1996, her visions for future years still pique curiosity.

Economic crisis and climate troubles

For 2024, Vanga supposedly predicted a major economic crisis that will affect the global economy in 2024. Notably, the United Kingdom entered a recession at the end of last year as a result of high inflation and a cost-of-living crisis. According to AFP, gross domestic product fell 0.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023, following a 0.1% contraction in the previous three months. That places the economy in a recession, which is defined as two consecutive quarters of declining GDP.

She also predicted climate troubles

Japan's economy also contracted for two quarters in a row. In the last three months of 2023, the country's GDP fell by 0.4% compared to the same period the previous year. It also slipped below Germany to fourth position on the list of the world's largest economies. She also predicted climate troubles for this year. Samantha Burgess from the Copernicus Climate Change Service confirmed that "it is now virtually certain that 2024 will be the warmest year on record."

Medical breakthroughs and bioweapon deployment

In the field of medicine, Vanga predicted major breakthroughs in treating diseases like Alzheimer's and cancer. A major breakthrough has already been observed with cervical cancer treatment. The INTERLACE trial showed that a short chemotherapy course before standard treatment could reduce death risk by 40%. In February, President Vladimir Putin had said that Russian scientists are close to creating a vaccine for cancer. However, he did not identify which cancers the vaccines would target.

Fall of Syria will bring World War 3, she warned

In the war front, recent developments in Aleppo, where insurgents have captured most cities, have renewed interest in Vanga's predictions. Vanga predicted that the fall of Syria would be the start of a terrible global war. "As soon as Syria falls, expect a great war between the West and East. In the spring, a war in the East will begin, and there will be a Third World War. A war in the East that will destroy the West," she warned.