Sumac spice: 5 surprising health benefits 

Sumac, a vivid red spice made from the berries of sumac plant, is making headlines for its weight-loss benefits. Popular for its tangy taste, sumac has been a part of Middle Eastern cuisine for centuries. Now, the latest research indicates that the spice can do more than just tantalize your taste buds. Adding sumac to your diet could open doors to many health benefits, including weight management and overall wellness.

Metabolism boost Boosts metabolism naturally Sumac is rich in compounds that could help boost metabolic rate. A faster metabolism means you burn more calories throughout the day, which is great for shedding those extra pounds. The antioxidants in sumac contribute to boosting the metabolic functions by curbing oxidative stress on the cells. The natural energy boost can be the perfect way to support your body's calorie burn without artificial supplements.

Antioxidant powerhouse Rich source of antioxidants Antioxidants are important to stay healthy and aid weight loss by fighting off free radicals in the body. Sumac is packed with these healthful compounds that protect cells from damage and inflammation. By fighting inflammation, antioxidants can improve bodily functions and even help you lose those extra pounds. Adding antioxidant-rich foods like sumac can be an easy yet effective way to boost your diet.

Digestive aid Supports healthy digestion Proper digestion is the key to effective weight management, and sumac may just help you with that. Traditionally, the spice has been used to treat digestive problems, such as bloating and indigestion, owing to its anti-inflammatory properties. By facilitating healthy digestion, sumac makes sure that nutrients are absorbed properly, while waste products are flushed out efficiently, supporting overall gut health.

Blood sugar control Helps regulate blood sugar levels Maintaining stable blood sugar levels is essential to keep hunger at bay and prevent overeating. Sumac has been found to positively affect blood sugar regulation by improving insulin sensitivity. In other words, it helps the body utilize glucose better, reducing spikes and crashes that come with high-sugar diets. Adding sumac into meals could help those looking to keep their appetite under control.