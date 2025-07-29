Watermelon seed recipes you need to try today

We often throw away watermelon seeds, but these can be converted into delectable savory dishes. Watermelon seeds are not just healthy, but also serve a variety of purposes in cooking. From adding them in a variety of dishes to relishing their nutrition, you can do it all with these. Here are five ways to prepare savory watermelon seed dishes to spice up your meals.

Drive 1 Roasted watermelon seed snack mix Roasting watermelon seeds enhances their flavor and creates a crunchy texture perfect for snacking. To make a savory snack mix, combine roasted watermelon seeds with nuts and spices like paprika or cumin. This mix can be enjoyed on its own or added as a topping to salads for an extra crunch.

Drive 2 Watermelon seed pesto sauce Watermelon seeds can also be used as an alternative for pine nuts in pesto sauce. Blend roasted watermelon seeds with fresh basil, garlic, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese for a nutty and flavorful pesto. This sauce pairs well with pasta or can be used as a spread on sandwiches.

Drive 3 Savory watermelon seed dip To make a savory watermelon seed dip, soak the seeds overnight. Blend the soaked seeds with yogurt, adding a dash of lemon juice for some tang. Add minced garlic for depth and herbs like dill or parsley for freshness. This creamy dip is the perfect companion for vegetable sticks or pita bread, making it a hit at any gathering.

Drive 4 Watermelon seed stir-fry topping Take your stir-fry dishes to the next level by adding roasted watermelon seeds for an extra crunch and nutty flavor. The seeds go perfectly with the natural flavors of vegetables like bell peppers and broccoli, giving your stir-fry dishes an amazing texture and depth. This easy addition not only gives a unique flavor but also makes your meal healthier due to its increased nutritional value.