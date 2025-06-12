What's the story

Jeep India has launched a new 'Signature Edition' variant of its flagship SUV, the Grand Cherokee.

The limited-edition model is priced at ₹69.04 lakh (ex-showroom), which is ₹1.54 lakh more than the standard Limited (O) trim that costs ₹67.5 lakh.

The new edition comes with a range of additional features and accessories not available in other variants of the Grand Cherokee lineup.