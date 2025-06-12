Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition launched at ₹69L: Check features
What's the story
Jeep India has launched a new 'Signature Edition' variant of its flagship SUV, the Grand Cherokee.
The limited-edition model is priced at ₹69.04 lakh (ex-showroom), which is ₹1.54 lakh more than the standard Limited (O) trim that costs ₹67.5 lakh.
The new edition comes with a range of additional features and accessories not available in other variants of the Grand Cherokee lineup.
Enhanced specifications
Signature Edition retains Grand Cherokee's iconic design elements
The Grand Cherokee Signature Edition retains the iconic Jeep design elements such as the seven-slat front grille, clamshell bonnet, and boxy silhouette.
It also rides on 20-inch alloy wheels for an added touch of elegance.
This edition also features a digital display for the front passenger, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, voice command functionality, a nine-speaker audio system, a head-up display unit, rear seat entertainment system, a dashboard monitoring camera, and motorized side steps.
Performance details
It is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine
The Grand Cherokee Signature Edition is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 272hp of power and peak torque of up to 400Nm.
The motor is mated to an eight-speed torque converter transmission and comes with Jeep's QUADRATAC 4x4 system for all-wheel drive capabilities.
The SUV comes with a host of safety features including eight airbags, ABS with EBD, TCS, ESC, and Hill Start Assist.
It also gets ADAS for added protection on the road.
private market
It will rival the Audi Q7 and BMW X5
The Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition will take on other luxury primarily SUVs such as the Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90, and BMW X5.
The model is locally assembled in India and will be available at Jeep dealerships across the country from June 13.
It offers a blend of style, performance, and safety features that make it an attractive option for luxury SUV buyers.