Mercedes-Benz has introduced the exclusive G 63 Collector's Edition in India, priced at ₹4.3 crore (ex-showroom).

This special edition SUV is inspired by elements of India's landscape, with only 30 units available for sale.

The vehicle comes in two unique colors inspired by Indian elements: Mid Green Magno, reminiscent of the monsoon season, and Red Magno, inspired by iron-rich soil.