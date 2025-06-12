Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector's Edition launched in India at ₹4.3cr
What's the story
Mercedes-Benz has introduced the exclusive G 63 Collector's Edition in India, priced at ₹4.3 crore (ex-showroom).
This special edition SUV is inspired by elements of India's landscape, with only 30 units available for sale.
The vehicle comes in two unique colors inspired by Indian elements: Mid Green Magno, reminiscent of the monsoon season, and Red Magno, inspired by iron-rich soil.
Unique attributes
Gold-finished alloy wheels and bespoke grab handle on dashboard
The G 63 Collector's Edition features gold-finished 22-inch alloy wheels and a 'One of Thirty' plaque on the spare wheel cover.
Its interior is equally luxurious, featuring a two-tone Manufaktur Catalana Beige and Black Nappa leather upholstery, an open-pore natural walnut wood dashboard trim, and a bespoke grab handle on the dashboard.
These elements add to the exclusivity of this special edition SUV.
Engine details
Powering the luxury SUV is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8
Under the hood, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector's Edition packs a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system.
The powertrain delivers an impressive output of 585hp and peak torque of up to 850 Nm.
It is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive system, promising an exhilarating driving experience for its owners.
Market strategy
Limited availability and high demand for G 63
The G 63 Collector's Edition will only be available to existing top-end customers of Mercedes-Benz, further emphasizing its exclusivity.
The regular G 63 model has a waiting period of at least 12-18 months in India, indicating the high demand for this luxury SUV.
Mercedes has also promised more 'India specials' based on other high-end models in the future.