BMW updates its most powerful car, the XM Label
What's the story
BMW has announced a major overhaul of its XM lineup for the 2026 model year.
The automaker is discontinuing the base XM model and its 644hp hybrid powertrain.
Instead, it will only offer the XM Label variant—the company's most powerful car yet.
The change comes after the introduction of the potent XM Label last year, which proved that the sports activity vehicle (SAV) was more than just a design experiment.
Performance specs
The XM Label can do 0-100km/h in just 3.6 seconds
The XM Label is powered by an M Hybrid system, which includes a 577hp twin-turbo V8 engine and a 194hp electric motor integrated into the transmission.
This combination enables the vehicle to go from 0-100km/h in just 3.6 seconds, with a top speed of up to 250km/h.
The optional M Driver's Package can further boost the XM's top speed to an impressive 282km/h.
Upgrades
New luxury interior options on offer
BMW has also improved the charging system for the XM Label. The M Hybrid system's Combined Charging Unit now supports AC charging at up to 11kW, making it faster than previous models.
For the 2026 model year, BMW will offer a new Individual Frozen Tanzanite Blue metallic paint for the XM Label, along with Jet Black-finished 23-inch M alloy wheels and a new Welcome Light Animation feature.
Interior upgrades
Pricing details to be announced soon
The 2026 BMW XM Label will also come with a range of new luxury interior options.
These include Individual Night Blue Full Merino leather with Vintage Coffee accents, Individual Black Full Merino leather with Vintage Coffee accents, and Individual Silverstone Extended Merino leather with Black accents.
The automaker has also made rear-seat color-matching standard across all upholstery packages for added customization.
Market debut
Pricing and availability of the 2026 BMW XM Label
The pricing details for the 2026 BMW XM Label are yet to be revealed.
However, considering the current XM Label starts at $187,875, we can expect a slight price increase.
The new model will be showcased on June 14 in France at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race before production begins at BMW's Spartanburg plant in South Carolina from August.