What's the story

BMW has announced a major overhaul of its XM lineup for the 2026 model year.

The automaker is discontinuing the base XM model and its 644hp hybrid powertrain.

Instead, it will only offer the XM Label variant—the company's most powerful car yet.

The change comes after the introduction of the potent XM Label last year, which proved that the sports activity vehicle (SAV) was more than just a design experiment.