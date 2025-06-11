These are the fastest cars to lap Germany's Nurburgring circuit
What's the story
The Nurburgring circuit in Germany is one of the most challenging and iconic race tracks in the world.
With its 147 corners spread over a 21km course, it offers car manufacturers an unparalleled opportunity to fine-tune their vehicles.
The track's complexity has made it a battleground for automakers looking to claim the title of having one of the fastest cars on Earth.
So, which are the fastest cars to lap the track? Let's find out.
Car 1
Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo - 5:19:546 minutes
The fastest car to have ever lapped the Nurburgring is the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo, which did it in 5:19:546 minutes.
The car was stripped of its racing restrictions and sent on a farewell tour of iconic race tracks before retiring from endurance racing.
With a modified aerodynamics that improved downforce by 53%, this Le Mans-winning prototype racer had an overall power output of up to 1,143hp.
Car 2
Volkswagen ID R - 6:05.336 minutes
The Volkswagen ID R has set the fastest lap time in an electric car at the Nurburgring.
The vehicle has also broken records at other locations such as the Goodwood Festival of Speed hillclimb and Tianmen Shan Big Gate Road in China.
The technology it pioneered will be used in R division's future electric cars.
Car 3
Xiaomi SU7 Ultra - 7:04.957 minutes
Chinese automaker Xiaomi has taken the lead in the electric production car rankings with its SU7 Ultra.
The vehicle, which is one of the fastest EVs in the world, beat Porsche Taycan Turbo GT's time by around three seconds.
It was powered by a 1,527hp tri-motor powertrain and completed the famous track's lap in 7:04:957 minutes.
Car 4
Honda Civic Type R FL5 - 7:40.100 minutes
The Honda Civic Type R has held the front-wheel-drive record at Nurburgring at some point for every generation released in the last decade.
The latest FL5-generation model was fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Connect tires for its run, offering it the extra grip needed to dethrone Renault Megane RS Trophy-R.
This shows Honda's commitment to performance and innovation in its vehicles.