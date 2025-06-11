What's the story

The Nurburgring circuit in Germany is one of the most challenging and iconic race tracks in the world.

With its 147 corners spread over a 21km course, it offers car manufacturers an unparalleled opportunity to fine-tune their vehicles.

The track's complexity has made it a battleground for automakers looking to claim the title of having one of the fastest cars on Earth.

So, which are the fastest cars to lap the track? Let's find out.