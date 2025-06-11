2025 Land Rover Discovery Sport arrives with new look, features
What's the story
Land Rover has unveiled the 2025 Discovery Sport globally. The mid-size luxury SUV gets a host of updates, including new trims and cosmetic exterior enhancements.
The interior also gets an upgrade with new technology as well as features.
The refreshed model is priced at £45,440 (approximately ₹52 lakh) in the UK market.
Variants
A look at the trims
The 2025 Discovery Sport comes in three trims: Dynamic S, Landmark, and Metropolitan.
The entry-level Dynamic S gets a more aggressive look with gloss black accents on the grille, bumpers, and other elements.
Inside, it features an 11.4-inch curved touchscreen infotainment system with Pivi Pro interface as well as connected car tech and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto support.
Special editions
Landmark and Metropolitan Editions focus on luxury
The Landmark Edition celebrates 35 years of the Discovery nameplate.
It pays homage to the original 1989 car with details like a mountain graphic on door sills and puddle lamps.
The top-of-the-line Metropolitan Edition focuses on luxury, with Atlas Silver-finished Discovery badging on bonnet and tailgate as well as Indus Silver-finished front/rear skid plates.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
The Metropolitan Edition also flaunts a silver foil insert on the front grille, Metropolitan-branded tread plates for the doors, as well as new 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.
The highlights include 14-way power-adjustable Windsor leather seats with heating plus ventilation, a 14-speaker 650W Meridian audio system, cabin air filtration, and a digital rear-view mirror that ensures visibility even with cargo-loaded rear seats.
Engines
Powertrain options remain unchanged
The Discovery Sport maintains its existing powertrain options, all equipped with four-wheel-drive and hybrid technology.
The diesel variants come in two versions of the 2.0-liter Ingenium engine, offering 161hp or 201hp, and are both supported by a 48V mild-hybrid system aimed at improving stop-start function.
The plug-in hybrid version remains available, pairing a petrol engine with an electric motor and a 15kWh battery, making up to 265hp and offering an electric-only range of up to 58km.
Indian debut
Pricing and availability
The new Discovery Sport is likely to be launched in India in early-2026, although this has not been officially confirmed. The current model retails at ₹67.9 lakh here, and the updated version is expected to be priced higher when it hits the market.