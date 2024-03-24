Next Article

Both SKODA cars feature an all-LED lighting setup

SKODA announces huge price cuts on SLAVIA and KUSHAQ

By Pradnesh Naik 03:21 pm Mar 24, 202403:21 pm

What's the story SKODA, an iconic Czech carmaker, has announced substantial price reductions of up to Rs. 3.23 lakh on specific variants of its SLAVIA and KUSHAQ models. This limited-time offer, valid until the stroke of midnight on March 24, 2024, is applicable to both 2023 and select 2024 model year units. This move appears to be a strategic decision by SKODA to liquidate existing inventory.

Sales boost

SLAVIA and KUSHAQ propel SKODA's market position in India

The SLAVIA and KUSHAQ models have played a pivotal role in SKODA's revival in the Indian market. These two tailor-made-for-India products have been key in the carmaker recording its highest-ever sales in India in 2022. Over the past two years, sales have exceeded one lakh cars, highlighting their appeal among Indian customers.

Car #1

Analysis of price reductions on KUSHAQ

The KUSHAQ compact SUV is available with savings ranging from Rs. 1.99 lakh to Rs. 3.23 lakh, contingent on the variant and color option selected. For the Ambition, Style, and Monte Carlo variants equipped with either manual or automatic transmissions in chosen colors, savings fluctuate between Rs. 2.13 lakh and Rs. 3.23 lakh. The 1.5 TSI version offers savings from Rs. 1.99 lakh up to Rs. 2.86 lakh depending on the variant, color, and transmission choice.

Car #2

Price cuts on SKODA's mid-size sedan, the SLAVIA

SKODA's mid-size sedan, the SLAVIA 1.0 TSI, comes with savings ranging from Rs. 71,000 up to Rs. 2.74 lakh for the top-of-the-line Style variant. More significant benefits from Rs. 2.07 lakh up to Rs. 2.95 lakh are available for the sedan's 1.5 TSI models. It's important to note that these price reductions fluctuate based on engine type, transmission choice, and color options and are only valid for a restricted period.