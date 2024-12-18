Summarize Simplifying... In short In response to criticism over the Oscar selection process, filmmaker Barua defended the jury's choice of 'Laapataa Ladies', stating it brilliantly represented India's social chaos.

'Laapataa Ladies' didn't make it to the Oscars shortlist

FFI member calls 'All We Imagine...' technically poor for Oscars

By Tanvi Gupta 06:10 pm Dec 18, 202406:10 pm

What's the story Jahnu Barua, the head of the Film Federation of India (FFI) jury, has defended the decision to pick Laapataa Ladies as India's official entry for the 2025 Academy Awards. The film, produced by Aamir Khan and helmed by Kiran Rao, didn't even make it to the shortlist for Best International Feature category. This led to a debate on social media with filmmaker Hansal Mehta and musician Ricky Kej criticizing FFI's selection.

'Unfortunate and uncalled for': Barua on criticism

Responding to the criticism, Barua told Hindustan Times, "That is very uncalled for actually. Why should people say such things? It is very unfortunate." "People should try to accept it as the jury's decision. I have had many of my films go to many competitions, at some places they were awarded, and at some places, they failed to win." "That doesn't mean I should have a negative review of that process...We should be respectful toward the process."

Barua emphasized the democratic process in film selection

While Barua refused to comment on why Laapataa Ladies didn't make it to the Oscars shortlist, he stressed that people shouldn't blame the jury. He said, "People need to understand that it was a democratic process that one has to go through. And the country needs to accept whatever the verdict is." He also defended his fellow jury members.

'Laapataa Ladies' represented India's 'social chaos': Barua

Further explaining the jury's decision, Barua said they felt recent Indian entries for the Oscars lacked a distinct Indian identity. He said, "The jury felt that the films which have gone to the Oscars in the last few years lacked Indian-ness. A film needs to represent the nation." "We felt that Laapataa Ladies had all the right elements and presented the social chaos we go through brilliantly."

Jury found 'All We Imagine as Light' technically poor

Meanwhile, some critics also suggested that Payal Kapadia's film All We Imagine as Light, which recently earned Golden Globe nominations, could have been a better choice for the Oscars. However, Barua disagreed with this view, stating, "The jury felt that her film was very poor technically." Meanwhile, the makers of Laapataa Ladies also expressed their disappointment over the film's exit from the Oscars race. They added that this was not an end but a step forward.