Video: Bihar woman marries nephew-in-law in front of husband, daughter 

In a bizarre incident, a woman in Bihar 's Jamui district married her nephew-in-law in front of her estranged husband and daughter on June 20 at a village temple in Sikheria. The video of the wedding has gone viral, drawing widespread attention to the unusual incident and ceremony. The woman, identified as Ayushi Kumari, has been married to Vishal Dubey since 2021, and they have a three-year-old daughter together.

Affair revealed Woman was married to Vishal Dubey since 2021 However, Ayushi had been secretly dating Sachin Dubey, her nephew-in-law from the same village. Their relationship started online and soon turned into an affair, according to the Free Press Journal. The secret came out when Ayushi eloped with Sachin on June 15, leading Vishal to file a missing person complaint at Sadar Police Station.

Legal proceedings Ayushi filed for divorce and married Sachin After eloping, Ayushi filed for divorce in the Jamui court and controversially chose not to seek custody of her daughter. Afterward, Ayushi married Sachin at a local temple in the presence of their families. Speaking after the ceremony, Sachin said, "We have been in love for two years. Now our relationship has a name."

चाची ने की भतीजे से लव मैरिज, चुपचाप सामने खड़ा रहा पति।



बिहार के जमुई में एक महिला पर प्यार का ऐसा जुनून चढ़ा कि उसने भतीजे को ही पति बना लिया. महिला ने रिश्ते के भतीजे के साथ मंदिर में शादी रचाई जहां उसका पति भी मौजूद था. pic.twitter.com/bxZNyTQVby — प्रभाकर पाण्डेय (@I_PP17) June 21, 2025