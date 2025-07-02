Daren Sammy responds to sexual assault allegations against Windies player
What's the story
West Indies cricket team head coach Daren Sammy has responded to the sexual assault allegations against an unnamed player. He stressed that while "justice must be served," it is crucial to follow "the right process." The statement comes after a report in Guyana's Kaieteur News revealed multiple women have accused the cricketer of alleged offenses, some dating back to 2023.
Player support
Sammy spoke about his close relationship with the players
Prior to West Indies' 2nd Test against Australia, Sammy spoke about his close relationship with the players and their mental well-being. He said, "We're all aware of what's been going on in the media. I'm very close to my players. I've had conversations with them, making sure their mental space is good." The former Windies captain is focused on keeping team morale high.
Investigation stance
Should CWI conduct its own investigation?
When asked if Cricket West Indies (CWI) should conduct its own investigation, Sammy refrained from commenting. He said he was sure they are doing everything possible to ensure the right process is followed. A CWI spokesperson also said they have not received any official information and therefore cannot comment at this time.
Controversy
Controversy looms over WI cricket
The allegations have created a major controversy in the Caribbean, especially during the ongoing home series against Australia. The identity of the accused player has not been revealed by local media. After the initial report, several women came forward with similar allegations and provided proofs such as screenshots, messages, voice notes, and medical records.