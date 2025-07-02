Daren Sammy responds to sexual assault allegations against Windies player

West Indies cricket team head coach Daren Sammy has responded to the sexual assault allegations against an unnamed player. He stressed that while "justice must be served," it is crucial to follow "the right process." The statement comes after a report in Guyana's Kaieteur News revealed multiple women have accused the cricketer of alleged offenses, some dating back to 2023.

Player support Sammy spoke about his close relationship with the players Prior to West Indies' 2nd Test against Australia, Sammy spoke about his close relationship with the players and their mental well-being. He said, "We're all aware of what's been going on in the media. I'm very close to my players. I've had conversations with them, making sure their mental space is good." The former Windies captain is focused on keeping team morale high.

Investigation stance Should CWI conduct its own investigation? When asked if Cricket West Indies (CWI) should conduct its own investigation, Sammy refrained from commenting. He said he was sure they are doing everything possible to ensure the right process is followed. A CWI spokesperson also said they have not received any official information and therefore cannot comment at this time.