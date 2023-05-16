India

UP: School teacher arrested for allegedly sexually abusing 18 girls

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 16, 2023, 01:46 pm 2 min read

Most of the victims were reportedly from the Dalit community

A government school teacher of a village in the Tilhar area of Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing as many as 18 girls, reported NDTV. The accused, Mohammad Ali, was reportedly supported by the principal, Anil Pathak, and assistant teacher, Sajia. According to reports, most of the victims were from the Dalit community and students of seventh and eighth standards.

Parents of victims raided school, found used condoms

As per NDTV, one of the minors told her parents that Ali used to touch her and other girls inappropriately. The parents of all the victims then went to the school and found used condoms in the toilet. A purported video of the incident was also posted on social media. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh minister Baldev Singh Aulakh demanded strict action against the accused.

Culprits booked under sections of POCSO Act

The police said all culprits had been booked under the sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Indian Penal Code, and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. Village head Pradhan Lalta Prasad filed a complaint against the accused, they added. The Education Department has also suspended the principal and the assistant teacher.