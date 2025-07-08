5 iconic Keira Knightley roles you can't miss

Keira Knightley has cemented her place as a versatile actor with a slew of unforgettable roles. Her performances have wooed audiences and critics alike, proving the actor's knack for slipping into different skins. From period dramas to modern-day movies, Knightley's work covers a plethora of genres, rendering her one of the most recognizable faces of the industry. Here are five of her iconic roles.

Period drama 'Pride & Prejudice' as Elizabeth Bennet In Pride & Prejudice, Knightley portrays the role of Elizabeth Bennet, a character adored by many. Her performance captures Jane Austen's heroine's wit and intelligence, lending an exciting energy to the timeless classic. The film was a critical and commercial success, making Knightley an Academy Award nominee in the Best Actress category.

Adventure film 'Pirates of the Caribbean' as Elizabeth Swann Knightley's role as Elizabeth Swann in the Pirates of the Caribbean series was her ticket to blockbusters. As the feisty part of this swashbuckling adventure, she portrayed a headstrong character who transforms from a governor's daughter to a pirate captain. The franchise's popularity ensured she became an international star.

Romantic drama 'Atonement' as Cecilia Tallis In Atonement, Knightley plays Cecilia Tallis, and her performance is as nuanced as it is compelling. Set against the backdrop of World War II, the film deals with themes of love and betrayal. Her chemistry with co-star James McAvoy was widely praised, adding to the film's critical acclaim and multiple award nominations.

Historical biopic 'The Imitation Game' as Joan Clarke Once again, Knightley's role in The Imitation Game proves her deftness at playing difficult characters based on real-life people. She features as Joan Clarke, a successful cryptanalyst who worked with Alan Turing in World War II. Her act earned her another Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.