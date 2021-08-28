Ballia rape victim's mother demands death penalty for BSP MP

On August 16, the victim and her friend Satyam Rai had set themselves on fire before the Supreme Court

The mother of a 24-year-old woman, who had alleged rape by BSP MP Atul Rai, has demanded that the accused politician be sentenced to death. "My daughter was talented and she was preparing for civil services. She would definitely have become something but she embraced death in agony," the victim's mother told media in her native village at Narhi Police Station area in Ballia.

I have faith in the UP government: Victim's mother

"I wish that MP Atul Rai, who is responsible for the death of my daughter, should also be sentenced to death," the victim's mother further said. "Despite our bad financial state, we will fight to ensure justice to our daughter," she said, adding that she has faith in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.

On August 16, the victim and her friend Satyam Rai had set themselves on fire before the Supreme Court. Satyam died on August 21 and the woman died during treatment in Delhi on Tuesday. Before killing themselves, both had shared their pain on social media. The victim, a resident of Ballia district, was a college student in Varanasi.

Rape case was lodged against Atul Rai in Varanasi

A case of rape was lodged against the Bahujan Samaj Party's Ghosi (Mau) MP at Varanasi's Lanka Police Station in May 2019 on her complaint. "In connection with self-immolation by the victim and her associate before the Supreme Court on August 16, the government had set up an inquiry committee," Director General of Police (DGP) Mukul Goel said in a statement on Friday.

The committee recommended to register a case against the accused

In its interim investigation report, the committee found Rai and Amitabh Thakur prima facie guilty of abetting the victim and her associate witness to commit suicide and other charges and recommended registering a case against them and starting an investigation. On Friday, police registered a case against Rai and Thakur, at Hazratganj Kotwali in Lucknow.

Case was registered on Friday; Thakur has been arrested

Police registered a case against the two accused on charges of abetting the victim and her associate witness to commit suicide and also fabricating the evidence. Thakur has been arrested.