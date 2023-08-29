Ahead of Asia Cup, CrickPe launches paid subscription service

Written by Athik Saleh August 29, 2023

CrickPe Pro offers two subscription plans to users

CrickPe, a cricket-focused fantasy sports app by Ashneer Grover's Third Unicorn, has introduced CrickPe Pro, a paid subscription service with no platform fees. The launch comes ahead of the Asia Cup cricket tournament and aims to attract and retain players by offering a larger share of winnings. Subscribers can opt for a monthly plan at Rs. 200 or an annual plan at Rs. 1,000, with the standard 10% platform fees on winnings waived.

Pro users won't need to pay platform fee

CrickPe users can buy the Pro plans by paying from the in-app wallet. Pro users won't need to pay the 10% platform fee. Subscribers can also share their teams to earn an extra 5% on their winnings. It is unclear how this would work, though. The move to offer players a higher share of winnings is aimed at attracting more users to that platform.

CrickPe could challenge market leader Dream11

India's real-money gaming industry is facing challenges due to the government's imposition of a 28% GST on player deposits. This decision has resulted in a significant tax burden on companies and could hinder the sector's growth. CrickPe's strategy to offer better value to players positions it as a strong contender against market leader Dream11, which holds over 90% market share.

