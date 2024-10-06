Summarize Simplifying... In short Robert Lewandowski has scored his 50th La Liga goal, marking the milestone with a sensational hat-trick in Barcelona's recent match.

With 52 goals in 78 La Liga games and 71 goals in all competitions for Barca, Lewandowski continues to impress.

Lewandowski scored a hat-trick (Photo credit: X/@FCBarcelona)

Robert Lewandowski surpasses 50 La Liga goals with sensational hat-trick

By Rajdeep Saha 10:41 pm Oct 06, 202410:41 pm

What's the story Robert Lewandowski, the Polish striker of FC Barcelona, showcased his scoring prowess in Sunday's La Liga match against Deportivo Alaves. His first-half hat-trick propelled the team to a decisive 3-0 victory in matchweek nine. This triumph not only solidified Barcelona's position at the top of La Liga but also extended Lewandowski's lead as the league's top scorer this season. Notably, he surpassed 50 La Liga goals for the club. Here's more.

Lewandowski nets a fine hat-trick for Barca

Lewandowski set the tone for Barcelona's victory early in the game, scoring his first goal in the seventh minute. He converted a free-kick from Brazilian winger Raphinha into a successful header, giving Barcelona an immediate lead. This initial success was followed by another goal from Lewandowski, again assisted by Raphinha on a counterattack. In the 32nd minute of the match, Lewandowski completed his hat-trick, marking his 10th La Liga goal in just nine games this season.

52 goals in La Liga for Lewandowski

In 78 La Liga games for Barca, Lewandowski has raced to 52 goals. In his debut season, the Polish striker smashed 23 goals from 34 La Liga games. In 2023-24, he hit 19 goals in 35 matches. In the ongoing season, the prolific striker has 10 goals from nine games. In addition to 52 La Liga goals, Lewandowski also owns 17 assists under his belt. Overall, Lewy owns 71 goals for Barca in all competitions from 106 appearances.

Fourth earliest hat-trick in a La Liga game

As per Opta, Lewandowski has scored the fourth earliest hat-trick in a La Liga game for Barca (32' vs Alavés). Samuel Eto'o holds the record with a 24-minute hat-trick vs Almería in 2008. Justo Tejada scored a hat-trick in 28 minutes against Real Sociedad in 1954. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi smashed a 30-minute hat-trick vs Mallorca in 2011.

