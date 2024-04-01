Next Article

Two goals from Rodrygo saw Los Blancos earn an impressive win (Photo credit: X/@realmadrid)

La Liga 2023-24, Real Madrid down Athletic Club 2-0: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:48 am Apr 01, 202402:48 am

What's the story La Liga 2023-24 season leaders Real Madrid downed Athletic Club 2-0 on matchday 30. Two goals from Rodrygo saw Los Blancos earn an impressive win to keep their eight-point lead safe over second-placed Barcelona. Athletic Club, who are fighting for a top-four berth this season, couldn't come out and deny Real. It was a well-crafted performance from Carlo Ancelotti's men.

Numbers

Match stats and points table

Real Madrid clocked nine attempts compared to Athletic's seven. The hosts had four shots on target, scoring twice. Athletic Club managed three shots on target. Real had 59% ball possession and an 88% pass accuracy. Ancelotti's men secured their 23rd win of the season (D6 L1). They have 75 points and are eight points above Barcelona. Athletic Club are fourth with 56 points.

Information

Joy for Jude Bellingham

As per Opta, England midfielder Jude Bellingham is now the first La Liga player to reach double figures for both goals (20) and assists (10) this season in all competitions. He has 20 goals involvement in La Liga this season (G16 A4).

Match

How did the match pan out?

Brahim Diaz assisted Rodrygo for the opener in the eighth minute. Rodrygo drifted out toward the left side of the Athletic Bilbao box and then cut inside on the right before sending in a curler after some tame defending. Real had two more presentable chances in the first half. In the 73rd minute, Real thrived on the counter with Bellingham finding Rodrygo.

Opta stats

Massive records for Real Madrid

Real have not lost any of their last 24 La Liga games (W18 D6). It's their best unbeaten run in a single league season since 1996-97 under Fabio Capello (G24 W16 D8). Real have not lost any of their last 18 La Liga matches against Bilbao (W13 D5). Los Blancos have scored at least one goal in each of their last 18 league matches.

Feats

Rodrygo races to 15 goals this season

Real are one of only two teams from Europe's big five leagues with three different players with 15 or more goals scored this season in all competitions, alongside Premier League giants Manchester City. Bellingham leads the show with 20 goals. Vinicius Junior has 18 goals. Rodrygo owns 15 goals. Rodrygo has raced to 10 goals in La Liga 2023-24 season (A5).

Information

A unique feat for Rodrygo

Rodrygo's first goal came from outside the box. Since the start of last season this was his fifth such goal. He equaled Vinicius (5). Fellow Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde is the only player with six such goals.