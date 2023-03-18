Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: Understanding parasocial relationships in showbiz—dangerous side of celebrity obsessions

In parasocial relationships, fans develop a dangerous, insane obsession with their favorite celebrities

The glam, glitter, and allure of the entertainment industry are hard to resist, and if one has grown up with cinema or sports, it is natural to feel an intense amount of love for their favorite artist/sportsperson. Celebrities are often put on a pedestal, and some people form a "sacred, god-like bond" with their idols. However, there's a flip side to it. Here's how.

What does parasocial relationship refer to?

Per Find A Psychologist, "Parasocial relationships are one-sided relationships, where one person extends emotional energy, interest, and time, and the other party, the persona, is completely unaware of the other's existence. They are most common with celebrities, organizations (sports teams), or television stars." While loving one's idols is fine, the problem arises when people become obsessed and lose touch with their own reality.

Who is the victim of such parasocial relationships?

To put it simply, people who exude charm and stay in the news constantly due to their work in showbiz/sports are the easiest prey of parasocial relationships. Earlier, people only saw them on television, but now they're available on social media pages and YouTube, and people's desire to speak to them/hug them/have a photo clicked with them takes dangerous turns in no time.

People even find companionship and friendship in parasocial relationships

According to Find A Psychologist, "The internet allows for 24-hour access to media users, and increased internet dependency may lead to increased parasocial interactions. While parasocial relationships still remain one-sided, they have transformed into more interactive environments, allowing individuals to communicate with their media personas, and increasing the intimacy and strength of the parasocial relationship." Some people also find a "friend" in celebrities.

Where have we seen parasocial relationships in Bollywood?

Shah Rukh Khan's Fan is a splendid example of a parasocial relationship gone off the rails, where the fan can't wrap his head around the fact that he's merely just another admirer, just a drop in the ocean. In Om Shanti Om, we saw another instance of a parasocial relationship (Shantipriya-Om), but it eventually turned into genuine love and ranked low on obsession.