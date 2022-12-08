Sports

BWF World Tour Finals: HS Prannoy gets knocked out

BWF World Tour Finals: HS Prannoy gets knocked out

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 08, 2022, 08:45 pm 1 min read

Prannoy lost to Zu Lu 21-23, 21-17, 19-21

A second successive defeat for Indian shuttler HS Prannoy has ended his quest for a place in the semis at the BWF World Tour Finals on Thursday. Prannoy went down fighting against China's Guang Zu Lu in his second round-robin match. Prannoy lost to Zu Lu 21-23, 21-17, 19-21 in a gruelling 84-minute contest. Here we present the key details.

Prannoy lost his opening-round match 11-21, 21-9, 17-21

On Wednesday, Prannoy suffered a defeat versus an in-form Kodai Naraoka of Japan in the opening match in Bangkok, Thailand. World No. 12 Prannoy, showed superb recovery after the opening game loss. He kept fighting in the decider before three unforced errors at the death saw him lose 11-21, 21-9, 17-21 to Naraoka in an hour long contest.

Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen progresses

Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen confirmed his berth in the semi-finals with wins over Naraoka and Guang Zu in Group A. The winner of the match between Naraoka and Guang Zu will join the Dane in the final four. Prannoy will face Axelsen on Friday and the Indian shuttler will look to end on a winning note.