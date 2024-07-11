In short Simplifying... In short An Iraqi court has sentenced the widow of former ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, to death, pending ratification by an appeal court.

This follows Baghdadi's death in a 2019 US raid, which significantly weakened ISIS.

However, human rights groups have raised concerns about the trials and called for an end to the death penalty in Iraq.

Asma Mohammed sentenced to death

ISIS leader al-Baghdadi's widow given death sentence by Iraqi court

By Tanya Shrivastava

What's the story An Iraqi court has sentenced Asma Mohammed, widow of the late Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, to death. The court alleges her complicity in crimes against Yazidi women captured by the militant group. The verdict was issued under Iraq's anti-terrorism law and its "Yazidi survivors law." Mohammed was arrested in Turkey in 2018 and later extradited to Iraq. This comes as the 10-year anniversary of the Islamic State's August 2014 attacks on the Yazidi religious minority in Sinjar approaches.

Family sentences

Other Baghdadi family members also face legal consequences

In addition to Mohammed, another wife of al-Baghdadi and his daughter have also faced legal repercussions. Both were extradited from Turkey to Iraq and have been sentenced to life imprisonment. The judicial council announced these sentences a week after they were handed down. The death sentence against Baghdadi's widow must be ratified by an Iraqi appeal court before it can be carried out.

Trial criticisms

Human rights groups express concern over trials

Survivors of the Islamic State attacks and human rights groups have voiced concerns over the trials. They criticize the lack of accountability and express apprehension about the decision to wind down a UN investigation into IS crimes. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have called for an end to mass executions, urging Iraq to abolish the death penalty. These organizations have raised questions about due process in trials of alleged IS members in Iraq.

Militant decline

Baghdadi's death marked significant blow to ISIS

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who declared the militant group's caliphate across large parts of Iraq and Syria on June 29, 2014, was killed in a US raid in Syria in 2019. His death significantly weakened the militant group which has since lost control over all previously held areas. The death sentence against Baghdadi's widow is yet to be ratified by an Iraqi appeal court before it can be carried out.