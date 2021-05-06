TVS Apache RTR 160 4V receives yet another price-hike

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 06, 2021, 01:18 pm

Following a price-hike in April, TVS Motor Company has once again increased the prices of its Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle in India. The bike has become costlier by Rs. 1,250 and now starts at Rs. 1,08,565.

As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a sporty look and draws power from a BS6-compliant 160cc engine that makes 17.4hp of power.

Design

The bike houses a digital instrument cluster

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V sits on a double-cradle frame and has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat with a pillion grab rail, and an upswept exhaust.

The bike packs a digital instrument cluster, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels.

It has a 12-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 145kg.

Information

It is fueled by a 17.4hp, 160cc engine

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is powered by a BS6-compliant 160cc, fuel-injected engine linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 17.4hp and a peak torque of 14.73Nm.

Safety

Single-channel ABS ensures better handling

In terms of safety options, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads.

Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Pricing

Following the latest price-hike, the drum and disc brake variants of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V in India are priced at Rs. 1,08,565 and Rs. 1,11,615, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom). At this price-point, it takes on the Hero Xtreme 160R and Honda X-Blade.