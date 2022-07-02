Technology

Noise Flair XL neckband launched with up to 80hrs playback

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 02, 2022, 04:43 pm 2 min read

Noise Flair XL neckband can be connected to two devices at a time (Photo credit: Noise)

Noise has introduced the Flair XL wireless Bluetooth neckband in India. The earphones are up for grabs via Flipkart and the brand's official website. Equipped with the company's Hyper Sync technology, the neckband connects to the recently paired device immediately after both the earbuds are separated. It offers up to 80 hours of playtime and has Instacharge fast charging technology.

Context Why does this story matter?

Noise Labs is known for developing some of the most feature-rich yet cost-effective earphones. The Flair XL wireless neckband is no different.

The earphones are made to complement the modern, fast-paced lifestyle with fast charging and long playback time.

Although it's not equipped with Active Noise Cancellation, the company's proprietary Environmental Sound Reduction is enough to tune out the cacophony of the outside world.

Design The earphones have IPX5-rated dust and water resistance

The Noise Flair XL earphones have a neckband design with in-ear wearability. It has an IPX5-rated build quality, which makes it sweat and water-resistant. The neckband is equipped with inline play-pause, previous, and next buttons. Dimensions-wise, it tips the scales at just 43 grams. It is offered in Burgundy Red, Jet Black, Mist Gray, and Stone Blue color options.

Information The neckband supports auto and dual pairing

The Noise Flair XL neckband's connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2 and a Type-C charging port. It has 10m of wireless range and supports auto pairing as well dual pairing (connecting to two devices simultaneously).

Features The earphones have Environmental Sound Reduction and Tru Bass

Noise Flair XL is equipped with 10mm drivers with the company's proprietary Tru Bass technology. It has an Environmental Sound Reduction feature to tune out external distractions. The earphones support Instacharge, which means a 10-minute quick charge can last up to 15 hours. It also has low latency to ensure a smooth experience while gaming. The earphones offer up to 80 hours of playtime.

Information Noise Flair XL neckband: Pricing and availability

In India, the Noise Flair XL neckband carries a price tag of Rs. 1,499. The earphones can be purchased via Noise's official website and Flipkart in all the available colors.