Next Article

The app was downloaded more than 10,000 times

Google removes face swap app over deepfake porn promotion

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:31 pm Apr 03, 202401:31 pm

What's the story Google has removed a face swap application from its Google Play Store, for violating its app promotion policy, according to 404 Media. The app was found to be promoting the creation of nonconsensual, AI-driven sexual videos on websites that cater to deepfake pornography. A representative from Google confirmed the suspension but did not disclose the name of the app.

Violation

App breached Google's misleading promotion guidelines

The face swap app was found to be in violation of Google's guidelines, which prohibit apps from engaging in or profiting from misleading or harmful promotional activities. This includes the use of explicit sexual advertisements to attract users to download the application from the Google Play Store. The app was specifically guilty of using such tactics, leading to its expulsion.

History

404 Media uncovered covert advertising in 2022

In 2022, 404 Media discovered several face swapping apps on Google Play as well as Apple app stores, that were covertly advertising their ability to generate nonconsensual deepfake porn. These apps did not disclose adult content on their store pages or websites. Instead, they advertised their "instant face swap porn" capabilities on various adult content sites, using professionally made videos as demonstrations.

Proof submission

Evidence provided to Google

Last week, 404 Media provided Google with a screenshot as evidence of the face swap app's continued promotion of nonconsensual videos on a deepfake porn website. The ads mirrored those seen in 2022, featuring professionally made porn videos where adult performers' faces were swapped with those of female celebrities. The ad enticed users with the phrase, "Make any porn you want."