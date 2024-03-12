Next Article

Each code is redeemable once per player

Garena Free Fire MAX reveals redeemable codes for March 12

By Akash Pandey 09:27 am Mar 12, 202409:27 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX has released its rewards redemption codes for today (March 12). These codes, redeemable on the game's rewards page, offer players a chance to win in-game items such as skins, weapons, diamonds, and gold. Each redeem code can only be used once and has an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours. After this period, the codes become invalid and cannot be used to claim free rewards.

List

Check out the codes for today

The list of redeem codes for today has been released. It includes: FYTGDSB4E4576JYH, FUHRN31YRHYNM9KI, FTAG4F5BT1KI8UKT, FYOH98U75YTR7FGG. F80JEU5YFH6GBDNE, FJI4U5HYTNFJKC8U, F7YTGE45NTJKIGUJ, FHNSJUA11RQ2FDCV. F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF, F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7, FY6STWRFG4585AR4, FF2BN8VJNCDRK5OT. FI8GUYHGBNKI8U73 and FY4TGBRNF39KIUYD. The game's developer, 111 Dots Studio, has set guidelines for obtaining these codes. If a player fails to claim the codes today, they must wait for a new list to be released.

Process

How players can unlock in-game items?

To redeem a Garena Free Fire MAX code, players must visit the official rewards redemption page and authenticate using their account details. Upon logging in, they should input the redeem code into the specified field and click on the "Confirm" button. If the code is legitimate and currently active, they can anticipate seeing the reward credited to their account within 24 hours. Players are advised to stay vigilant for fresh codes and swiftly claim them before they expire.