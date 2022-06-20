Lifestyle

All about KardioScreen, an instant heart checkup solution

All about KardioScreen, an instant heart checkup solution

Written by Sneha Das Jun 20, 2022, 02:59 pm 2 min read

KardioScreen is an instant heart checkup solution that is extremely accurate and affordable.

In 2018, a Silicon Valley and Bengaluru-based mHealth startup called iMedrix developed KardioScreen which is a CE-certified mobile-connected hospital-grade digital ECG. It offers cardiovascular diagnostic assessment for several heart conditions through the use of AI, ML and cloud computing. With this, patients can be monitored anywhere in an affordable manner. This medical solution is being widely used by various leading hospitals in Asia.

Effectiveness Is KardioScreen really effective?

According to Srikanth Jadcherla, co-founder & CEO of iMedrix, KardioScreen offers accurate results in less than five minutes similar to traditional ECG machines. "It's bringing healthcare to tier-II & III cities and under-served areas at 75% less cost," Jadcheria told The Financial Express. Jadcheria said that KardioScreen's ability to offer ECG acquisition at the click of a button granted it a US FDA clearance.

Usage AIIMS has been using KardioScreen for the last three years

KardioScreen offers medical-grade ECGs in real-time, even in harsh operating conditions and without the need for skilled operators. The solution is also quite affordable as the cost per ECG is up to 75% less. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been using KardioScreen for the past three years for their Mission Delhi Cardiac Trauma Helpline motorcycle ambulance project.

Achievements KardioScreen has touched over 500,000 lives across 14 countries: Jadcheria

KardioScreen has been serving as the partner of choice on "Access to Care" programs for leading medtech companies like Phillips, NCD Alliance, Apollo Hospitals, Siemens and others. It is also associated with public health agencies in the Middle East, Africa and ASEAN. "KardioScreen has touched over 500,000 lives across 14 countries, which is expected to rise to five million by 2024," Jadcheria said.

Quote KardioScreen will soon be on every doctor's desk: Jadcheria

"Our purpose is to have a KardioScreen on every doctor's desk and in every home health kit, making cardiac risk assessment available at less than the price of a cup of tea," Jadcheria said.

Facts Some shocking facts about cardiovascular diseases

About 32% of global deaths were contributed to cardiovascular diseases with around 17.9 million people dying in 2019. Out of all these deaths, around 85% of people succumbed to strokes and heart attacks. Only 7,074 people out of 14.7 million receive treatment for cardiac-related issues as many are not aware of the disease. Indian women have 20% less access to cardiac healthcare.